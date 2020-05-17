Categories
Snapsong 102 (COVID Captives)

 Niyi Osundare   

    II

Strange times, these

Lockdown penance for a flighty world

COVID came complete with its viral madness

Its new World Order, its frightful protocol:

 

Remember your Six Feet

Don’t shake hands with friend or foe

Never leave home

Without your mask

 

For your erstwhile neighbour

Is now a walking plague

Shout your greeting from a sterile distance

Six feet apart – or six feet under

 

Our tactile world is on virtual hold

Virtual classrooms, virtual students

Virtual teachers and virtual brains

Our brave new era of hide-and-speak

 

Mountain lions romp in public squares

Wild boars hold court in mirthless malls

Chimpanzees strut and sway in empty streets

Wondering: “Just where are our fellow primates”?

 

Bat-borne, some say

Lab-invented, others insist

This Unseen Foe has brought

Haughty Humanity to its painful knees

