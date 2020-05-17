Snapsong 102 (COVID Captives)

Niyi Osundare
II
Strange times, these
Lockdown penance for a flighty world
MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!
COVID came complete with its viral madness
Its new World Order, its frightful protocol:
Remember your Six Feet
Don’t shake hands with friend or foe
Never leave home
Without your mask
For your erstwhile neighbour
Is now a walking plague
Shout your greeting from a sterile distance
Six feet apart – or six feet under
Our tactile world is on virtual hold
Virtual classrooms, virtual students
Virtual teachers and virtual brains
Our brave new era of hide-and-speak
Mountain lions romp in public squares
Wild boars hold court in mirthless malls
Chimpanzees strut and sway in empty streets
Wondering: “Just where are our fellow primates”?
Bat-borne, some say
Lab-invented, others insist
This Unseen Foe has brought
Haughty Humanity to its painful knees