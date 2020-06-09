Smallzz Tha Razor (STR) – “Juwonlo” ft. Bella Shmurda

Smallzz Tha Razor (STR), for the first time this year, is dishing out a new sound with the title “Juwonlo“. The Lagos State University and Morgan State University graduate of Sociology teamed up with the Vision 2020 crooner, Bella Shmurda to give this wonderful jam.

The self-acclaimed ”Lyrical Punchbag” dropped his EP #BookOfSTR last December, a piece of work that has the likes of MohBad, Dhymn, Mo’Jay, and Terry Apala on it. Like always, STR delivered a well fabricated lyrics filled with punchlines and like you already know, Bella Shmurda did not disappoint either. Juwonlo is a Yoruba word meaning “More Than Them”. Juwonlo was produced and engineered by Taleen Beatz.

