Small-ScaleTanzanian Miner And Father-Of-30 Becomes Overnight Millionaire After Digging Up Huge Gemstones Worth $3.35 Million (Photos)

A Tanzanian miner and father-of-30 children has become an overnight millionaire after digging up two massive chunks of one of the world’s rarest gemstones worth $3.35million.

The Tanzanian government handed Saniniu Laizer a cheque for 7.74 billion Tanzanian shillings ($3.35million) for the two dark violet-blue stones during a trading event in the northern region of Manyara on Wednesday, June 24.

He discovered the rarest gemstones which weighed 9.2kg and 5.8kg in the north of the country last week.

The father of 30 children who has four wives vowed to use some of the money to build a school and a shopping mall in his community, where many parents can’t afford to pay for their children’s education.

President John Magufuli phoned to congratulate Laizer live on television during the presentation of his cheque.

‘This is a confirmation that Tanzania is rich,’ Magufuli told minerals minister Doto Biteko.

