Slimcase – “Hawahoo”

Slimcase is about to change the game with another wildfire tune titled Hawahoo.

Otunba Lamba, Slimcase (aka Mr Ruby) comes through with a new street banger dubbed “Hawahoo“. This new release is a banging Afro-dancehall / Pop tune for the gyals dem to shake their endowment and Twerk, it production credit goes to Fancy.

The First industry HYPEMAN with hit songs in Nigeria serves us this unique record that would make the ladies lose their home training once again. “Hawahoo” is a bit different from his regular street sound, he adds the Reggae sound and Latino vibe on this Afro pop record. Blends the international sounds with his Apala and indigenous talking drums sound.

The Street Hip-hop superstar went in well on this one without leaving his Lambas out… Listen, Enjoy & Share

