Slimboy O – “Jowizaza”

Popular Nigerian Songwriter & President of the “Real Boy” movement, Slimboy O is out with a new single titled “Jowizaza“.
Of course we all know the billionaire business man “Jowizaza”
On this song “Jowizaza” he talks about how his lover doesn’t want a broke boy but a man like the billionaire business mogul ‘Jowizaza‘.
Download and Enjoy!
Also Available on Streaming platforms.
