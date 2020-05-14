After the successful release of ‘Ego Mbute‘, Skulzzy is back with a new single titled “Shine My Light“, produced by Naizor !! As he celebrate his birthday today with this song!! The song talks about the blessings of God. Listen and share your thoughts below



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Skulzzy-Shine-My-Light.mp3

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Skulzzy – “Shine My Light” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

