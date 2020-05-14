Categories
Music

Skulzzy – “Shine My Light”

Skulzzy - Shine My Light

After the successful release of ‘Ego Mbute‘, Skulzzy is back with a new single titled “Shine My Light“, produced by Naizor !! As he celebrate his birthday today with this song!! The song talks about the blessings of God. Listen and share your thoughts below


Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

DOWNLOAD MP3

MUST READ: Do you want to die in silence, when you know your problem can be solved in 24hhours? Do you believe? Check to know more!

The post Skulzzy – “Shine My Light” appeared first on tooXclusive.

Trending Now!  DJ Neptune Speaks On Why He Would Never Use An iPhone

Leave a Reply

MUST READ: Man takes love potion to enjoy with many girlfriends, but accidentally attracts mother-in-law. Click here!

MUST READ: I was tempted by the devil to sleep with my neighbor's wife. Now this is happening to me.Click here!