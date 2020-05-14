Skulzzy – “Shine My Light”

After the successful release of ‘Ego Mbute‘, Skulzzy is back with a new single titled “Shine My Light“, produced by Naizor !! As he celebrate his birthday today with this song!! The song talks about the blessings of God. Listen and share your thoughts below
