Skales – “Done To Me”

Skales shows no sign of relenting as he returns with a brand new single dubbed “Done To Me”, produced by Timmy.
OHK Entertainment CEO, Skales drops a new tune titled “Done To Me“, an infectious mid tempo AfroPop tune produced by Timmy. This record is a follow up to his previous 2020 releases; ‘Badman Love‘, ‘Selecta‘, ‘Kowope‘ featuring Akon and ‘Oliver Twist II Remix‘ featuring Harmonize and Falz.
“Done To Me” is a chill Afro song accompanied with a feel good vibe. On this Young Skales questions the lady that captured his heart and cast a spell on him cos he can’t do anything without been around. You sure going to love this tune cuz it been on repeat over here.
Listen and Enjoy below
