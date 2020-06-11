Skales – “Done To Me”

Skales shows no sign of relenting as he returns with a brand new single dubbed “Done To Me”, produced by Timmy.

OHK Entertainment CEO, Skales drops a new tune titled “Done To Me“, an infectious mid tempo AfroPop tune produced by Timmy. This record is a follow up to his previous 2020 releases; ‘Badman Love‘, ‘Selecta‘, ‘Kowope‘ featuring Akon and ‘Oliver Twist II Remix‘ featuring Harmonize and Falz.

“Done To Me” is a chill Afro song accompanied with a feel good vibe. On this Young Skales questions the lady that captured his heart and cast a spell on him cos he can’t do anything without been around. You sure going to love this tune cuz it been on repeat over here.

