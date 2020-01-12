Six belief-shaking predictions for 2020

By Mikky Attah

Number 1: Trump will win election, again

The Princess Files returns after a short break, and I thank you for staying with this space. Yes, welcome to 2020. I wish my reader plenty joy, and much love.

At the very onset of 2020, I scanned through the leading, or at least the most widely publicised prophecies but found them largely vague. Many of them were also downright predictable. In other climes, what obtains are predictions, not prophecies; and that is just what I am going to do here. It is true, indeed that predictions can go wrong. It had been predicted that by 2020, people would be making flights to Pluto, we would have apes as chauffeurs and people would deploy nanobots as robots. None of these has happened. But at least people made intelligent guesses. Mine will be belief- upturning projections , and all reactions and comments are welcome. Of the six though, there will be one exception – the prophecy of Father Ejike Mbaka will be relayed, as is. With reasons.

The charismatic Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Nigeria has given a precise, albeit shocking prophecy on Imo State (he himself operates from Enugu State). In his crossover service, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka prophesied that Sen Hope Uzodinma, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the last election will become governor of Imo State in 2020! How that will happen, Fr Mbaka admits he doesn’t know.

Now Fr Mbaka stands out among the wolf- pack of false prophets that Nigeria is replete with. In the run-up to the 2015 general election, he alone prophesied Muhammadu Buhari’s victory. It was unthinkable before then for an incumbent to lose in Nigeria. “Prophecies” of the re-election of the then president, Goodluck Jonathan were strident at the time; ringing out like a foregone conclusion. I vividly recall the words of one Apostle Johnson Suleiman who announced repeatedly that GOD TOLD HIM that Dr Jonathan would win re-election.

Is why one would want to pay attention to Fr Mbaka. However, Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha reportedly says he is not bothered by Fr Mbaka’s prophecies. And so far, all the courts have upheld Governor Ihedioha’s victory. It should be noted that Sen Hope Uzodinma came a distant fourth in the March 2019 elections. Notwithstanding I will say it; when Father Mbaka talks, I LISTEN.

Next: ‘Naira Marley is a Demon- Nigerian Pastor reveals in New Year Prophecy’. This headline came about as a result of a Tweet by the cleric in question, which went – “In 2020, God told me Naira Marley is a Demon-, he is Satanic and should repent before it’s too late.”

I don’t know about the Naira guy being a demon. What is obvious though is his thumbing his nose at the EFCC over his evident criminality. The founder of the ‘Marlians’ in Nigeria ended 2019 floating his own record label (Marlian Records, no less) complete with 4 new sign-ons ! A concert, Marlian Fest also took place all the while that the singer was out on bail, after an 11 count charge by the EFCC, including cybercrime.

When Naira Marley appeared in court in October 2019, a member of his defence counsel, Taiwo Oreagba pleaded with the presiding judge that the singer was a first tine offender. The lawyer lied. In fact, after being granted bail, the singer posted an online video boasting that he had been arrested 124 times in England. In 2014, the singer (real name Azeez Fashola) was declared wanted by the London Borough of Lewisham for robbery and sexual assault. Therefore my proposed prediction that the singer will go to jail this year appears to be a mirage, the way things are going. As an aside, the EFCC boss Magu has said that his Commission will arrest more fraudsters in 2020. Dimming my prediction even further.

P-Square Together Again? A social media commentator, who incidentally is a one- time presidential media aide made a recent post on social media saying money and women caused P-Square’s breakup. The man Reno Omokri says money and women can separate even twins, and this I will not dispute. But for the case of Peter and Paul Okoye (P-Square )which he cites ,their breakup as far as I’m concerned was an event waiting to happen. And a new post saying one of the twins has revealed their reunion should simply be dismissed as nonsense.

You see, even if the duo were to have played for 10 years for free; even if they had lived single and celibate- they still would have gone their separate ways in the end. Bands and musical groups, even of siblings ; even of twins simply do not have that magical quality called Staying Power. Check any group you know or have known- it has never been,’ till death do us part’, for band members. I am even pleasantly surprised that P-Square lasted as long as they did (2003-2017). Unfortunately they , musical groups are all blighted with ephemerality. Any forced comeback will not last. Quote me on this.

The Fate of Vision 2020- Vision 20.20.20 as is its expanded form was envisaged as the programme to make Nigeria one of the world’s 20 economic power houses by 2020. At the close of 2019, Nigeria was unrivalled as the Poverty Capital of the World!

Vision 2020 will just be conscripted to the dustbin, a lot of people believe; in fact, that’s the case already , they say. I believe in the course of 2020 ANOTHER development plan will be hyped as replacement to Vision 2020 and widely publicised ; probably one of the existing catch-phrase programmes (NEEDS, SEEDS). Will it be followed through? Nope. It won’t. And sadly, Nigerians will be the worse for it all.

Boko Haram insurgency ending in 2020? Did ANYONE prophecy that?!! No, I just made it up! It’s not going to happen, even though it should.

American Presidential Election – Recall that in 2016, Pastor T.B Joshua, founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations ‘prophesied’ how he saw ‘a woman ‘ in the White House . He went further to clarify that the woman was Hillary Clinton!

Now, prophets and pundits alike have come again.

In all this, may I request this one thing: that you remember that you saw it here, as early as January 2020 that I said that on Tuesday November 3, 2020 President Donald Trump shall win the presidential election. Again.

Seasons greetings! Twitter @mikky_princess

