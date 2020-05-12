Singer, Kcee Welcomes Newborn Baby Boy On Wife’s Birthday (Photos)

Nigerian musician, Kcee has welcomed a new born baby boy on his wife’s birthday today.

He revealed this after taking to his social media page to share photos of the new baby. He also revealed the baby’s name as King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo;

“When counting the luckiest people on earth I count myself first , my wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy (King Kwemtochukwu Okonkwo) today which happens to be her birthday .

The mother , the father , the new born baby , Kanye ,Sommy and off course his favorite uncle @iam_emoney1 are all doing very well. You all should pls help me wish @misseijay a happy birthday and ask her what she wants as her birthday gift cos money no be problem. God is the greatest no Cc @mrchidozie”

