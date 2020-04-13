The popular award winning Nigerian Musician David Adeleke ,Also known as Davido took to his official twitter account to announce that he bought a house for his staff.
Davido known for is generosity and boisterous personality tweeted that he turned his men/staff into landlords in Lekki, Lagos and feels great about it.
“Turned my MEN into LANDLORDS IN LEKKI!!!”
The post Singer Davido Buys House For His Staff. appeared first on Breaking Times.
