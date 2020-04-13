Singer Davido Buys House For His Staff.

The popular award winning Nigerian Musician David Adeleke ,Also known as Davido took to his official twitter account to announce that he bought a house for his staff.

Davido known for is generosity and boisterous personality tweeted that he turned his men/staff into landlords in Lekki, Lagos and feels great about it.

“Turned my MEN into LANDLORDS IN LEKKI!!!”

“Bought a house for my staffs today … great feeling”
Davido tweeted
https://twitter.com/davido/status/1249741440680419330?s=19

