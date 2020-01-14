Singer, Aramide Announces Birth Of Her Baby Girl Weeks After Delivery

Talented singer and songwriter, Aramide has announced the birth of her baby girl today.

The singer who has been absent from the music scene took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of her newborn daughter who she named Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. Aramide who tied the knot with her husband, Pelumi Alli in 2015 revealed that the baby was born on the 26th of December, 2019 and called her the biggest blessing of the decade.

Our Precious and Perfect Gift from God. Anjolaoluwa Charis Alli. 26:12:19. The biggest blessing of the decade for us. Thank you God for everything. Happy New Year!

