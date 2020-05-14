Simi Threatens To Block Anyone Who Addresses Her As “Ma” Or “Dear” On Social Media

Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has vowed to block anyone who addresses her as “Ma” & “Dear’ on social media.

The singer made this known via her official Twitter page where she warned those who like to address her in such manner. According to her, she doesn’t know what to do when people call her like that. She then tendered a warning to those jokingly responding to her in the same way she doesn’t like.

Simi added she still has the ability to block anyone who thinks she is joking. She wrote: “I don’t know what to do about people that call me “dear” or “ma”. Let it end pls. And you people replying “sorry ma” as a joke. I didn’t sell the block industry they say I have”

