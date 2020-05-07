Simi Questions Whereabouts Of The $3.4 Billion IMF Emergency Fund Received By The Nigerian Govt

Nigerian sensational singer, Simi has asked the government a very important question about how funds are being spent.

Nigeria received a $3.4 billion emergency fund from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), less than 24 hours after receiving $311 million of stolen money stashed in the United States. The IMF reported that Nigeria requested the money under the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and that this was approved on April 28.

Simi reacted to the news asking for who has been collecting the funds that have been donated to the government as it is yet to reach Nigerians. She wrote: ” Sigh. Who is collecting all this money they keep giving us????? Because the people damn sure not seeing any of it.”

Sigh. Who is collecting all this money they keep giving us????? Because the people damn sure not seeing any of it. https://t.co/kO7L5WvMYB — Simi (@SympLySimi) May 6, 2020

