Simeone: Atletico Madrid Must Adapt To Face Any Problem That May Arise

LaLiga Santander resumed on Thursday after being suspended in March, and Atletico Madrid are seeking to conclude the season in the Champions League places.

Ahead of Los Rojiblancos’ game on Sunday against Athletic Club, Diego Simeone spoke of the various issues his side face such as form, health and safety.

“We are going to enter something unknown, a short championship of eleven matches, with less preparation, with five changes, matches every three days,” he said during his pre-match press conference.

“I am concerned and busy solving all the difficulties that are going to appear.

Emotionally there is always a motivation to have everyone close, but it is a moment in life in which you have to understand the word ‘acceptance’ and reinvent yourself not looking at what could be, but at what is.”

Despite being unable to train as a group for the best part of three months, Simeone is not keen on letting that matter become a justification for any shortfalls.

“It is almost impossible to explain how fit they are after so long. It is what it is, we do not make excuses and we prepare as best as we can,” he said.

“The difficulties that appear will have to be solved and we will be better the more often we do it.”

SOURCE:- allfootballapp

