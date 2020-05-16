Simeone And Atletico Madrid Rediscover Their Wings

Juanfran and Filipe Luis played a major part in the success Diego Simeone has enjoyed while in charge of Atletico Madrid.

However, when they left last summer, there was concern over whether it was possible to replace them at full-back.

Various players have been brought in to give those two competition over the years, but none have been able to establish themselves in the team.

The likes of Santiago Arias, Sime Vrsaljko and Guilherme Siquiera weren’t able to dislodge Juanfran or Filipe Luis, forcing Simeone to look for new faces last summer.

Now, it seems as though the 40 million euros spent on Kieran Trippier and Renan Lodi has been worth it.

The Englishmen in particular has settled in quickly and adapted well to the club and Simeone’s style of play.

It’s been more of a complicated season for Lodi, but he’s shown signs that he belongs at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

