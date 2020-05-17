Categories
Simeon Nwakaudu Is Dead! Governor Wike’s Special Assistant Dies

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of the The NEW Rivers Vision.

The governor on behalf of his family, the government and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.
He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.

