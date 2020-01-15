Sifax pledges to maintain cost effective ports for agric produce exports

By Samson Echenim

Nigeria’s indigenous port logistics giant, SIFAX Group, says it will continue to make its ports friendly and cost effective for exportation of agricultural products as part of helping Nigerian farmers and exporters.

The company said this at the just concluded “Meet the Farmers Conference” which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Mariam Afolabi, executive director, Compliance, Sifax Group who represented Taiwo Afolabi, group executive vice chairman, who was the Guest Speaker at the conference, the company has the capacity – experience, equipment and workforce, for agrucultural produce export by sea or air.

“Sifax Group is your go-to-company and one-stop export services company. We pride ourselves one of the few companies in Nigeria with complementary logistics supply chain services for exporters to various parts of the world,” she said.

She noted that there were not many organisations in the country that offer a bouquet of services across the logistics value chain. From port terminal management, shipping, clearing and forwarding, warehousing, haulage, off dock services, stevedoring, aviation ground handling, passenger handling, cargo/mail handling, ramp handling, among others, Sifax Group is positioned strategically to function as a one-stop multimodal company that delivers complimentary services to the delight of clients.

“What that means is that whatever the logistics needs of our clients, whether basic or complex, right from the point of origin to point of delivery, we have developed the capacity to attend to such demands.

“This has given us a lot of leverage with our clients as we take the stress off them. They just sign into our comprehensive package, instead of engaging different agencies and companies to handle different services. This has entrenched our company in the logistics industry as a leading player.” she said.

Also speaking, Adekunle Oyinloye, GMD, Sifax Group, who was one of the panelists at the conference, explained that the had invested in the right mix of human and equipment so that it could meet the expectations of its clients. “At both the seaport and airport, we have positioned the company as the first choice for all exporters in Nigeria. We have a long list of clients we service and also have exported produce to almost all countries in the world. At the airport, SAHCO Plc has the best warehouse in West Africa and also has strong partnerships with world major international airlines. At the seaport, shipping lines from across the world such as MSC, MOL and others call our terminal which has four berths and located at Tin Can Island”, he said.

Meet The Farmers Conference is an international agriculture conference and exhibition where farmers, airlines, potential investors, logistics companies and senior government officials, among others meet to foster partnerships and development of Africa’s agricultural potential.

The Sifax Group operates in maritime, aviation, oil & gas, haulage & logistics, financial services and hospitality industries in Nigeria.

The post Sifax pledges to maintain cost effective ports for agric produce exports appeared first on Businessamlive.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...