Shun corrupt practices, youths advised

By Sampson Unamka and Saliman Munirat

Executive Director, Step Up Nigeria, Oyinye Ough, has urged youths to shun corrupt practices, which will have far-reaching consequences for them.

Speaking at the unveiling of her book entitled: Tosin’s Story, at the Westview College, Lagos, she noted that the book is a modern parable about the impact of corruption in the society adding that it was written to enlighten young ones on the evils of corruption in media practice.

“I hope to create a generation of young people that will speak up for truth, that will prioritise integrity over corruption, that will understand the negative impact that corruption has in the society,”she said.

Speaking further, she said: “Tosin’s Story is my third anti-corruption book. It is in series, the first one was on corruption,it was entitled Emeka’s Money, the second one was Halimah’s Vote which talked about vote buying in elections , the third one talks about corruption in the media .

Usually, my books are written as parables. I am not focusing on one, I am looking at different aspects of corruption, so that children will understand how corruption occurs in different ways that will enable them to be conscious and understand the consequences.”

She said initially her books were published for kids between six and 10 in primary school, but now this new book is for junior secondary school pupils between 10 and 14, adding that her next book still on anti-corruption is in the works and will be out soon.

She said: “The Step Up Nigeria creative team is trying to build bridges between government and citizens with the Catch Them Young Initiative aimed at educating young people on dangers of corruption.

Proprietor of Westview College, Bukayo Osememe while praising the author, said: “Of course it is going to educate our kids because most of them are unaware of what corruption is all about.

When they read the book they will know that corruption is something everybody needs to fight.The result of corruption in Nigeria as a whole is something devastating and for us to tackle it ,it should start from the kids.’’

