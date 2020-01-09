by WetinHappen Magazine

Shun corrupt practices, youths advised


By Sampson Unamka and Saliman Munirat

 

Executive Director, Step Up Nigeria, Oyinye Ough, has urged youths to shun corrupt practices, which will have  far-reaching consequences for them.

Speaking at the unveiling of her  book  entitled:  Tosin’s Story,  at the Westview College, Lagos, she noted that the  book is a modern parable about the impact of corruption in the society  adding that it was written  to  enlighten young ones on the evils of corruption in media practice.

“I hope to create a generation of young people that will speak up for truth, that will prioritise integrity over corruption, that will understand the negative impact that corruption has in the society,”she said.

Speaking further, she said: “Tosin’s Story is my third anti-corruption book. It  is in series, the first one was on corruption,it was entitled Emeka’s Money, the second one was Halimah’s Vote which talked about vote buying in elections , the third one talks about corruption in the media .

Usually, my books are written as parables. I am not focusing on one, I am looking at different aspects of corruption, so that children will understand how corruption occurs in different ways that will enable them to be conscious  and understand the consequences.”

She said initially her books were published for kids between  six and 10 in primary school, but now this new book is for junior secondary school pupils between 10 and 14, adding that her next book still on anti-corruption is in the works and will be out soon.

She said:  “The Step Up Nigeria creative team is trying to build bridges between government and citizens with the Catch Them Young Initiative  aimed at  educating young people on dangers of corruption.

Proprietor of Westview College, Bukayo Osememe  while praising the author, said: “Of course it is going to educate our kids because most of them are  unaware of  what corruption is all about.

When they read the book they will know  that corruption is something everybody needs to  fight.The  result of corruption in Nigeria as a whole is something devastating and for us to tackle it ,it  should start from the kids.’’

 

