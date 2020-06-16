Shuaibu Removes APC Flag From Government House (Photos)

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress, APC. His move is coming shortly after the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki departed from the party on Tuesday over his disqualification from the upcoming primaries.

To prove his departure, Shuaibu was captured on tape removing the flag of the APC from his office and was herd saying ‘Goodbye’.

POLITICS NIGERIA has footage/photographs from the scene;

