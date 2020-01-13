A concerned parent has expressed his disappointment at his daughter over her choices and for being a member of a ‘cult in school.’

Narrating the story on Facebook the man, identified as Adebiyi hinted that the school had accosted some girls as they identified as members of the ‘Marlian cult.’

According to Adebiyi’s story, members of the said cult are not allowed to wear panties on some select days of the week.

Adebiyi also pointed out that his daughter has brought shame to him which led him to examine her and take corrective measures.

See The Post Here:

The post SHOCKING!! School Allegedly Suspend Girls For Belonging To ‘Marlians Female Cult’ (Read Full Details) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...