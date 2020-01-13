The accountant of the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, Ibrahim Aku has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fraud. Aku defrauded the church of N15.5 million (money gotten from offerings, donations and tithes) between 2016 and 2018.

The convict who pleaded guilty to charges of forgery and obtaining money by false pretense was sentenced to 18 years in prison without an option of fine.

The former Church accountant who was busted after presenting forged tellers as evidence of payment of money entrusted in his care was ordered to pay back the money as restitution to the church by a Federal High Court judge who also directed the anti-graft agency to sell the proceeds of the crime recovered during its investigation and remit the money to the church.

The post SHOCKING! Church’s Accountant Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Stealing Tithe And Offering appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...