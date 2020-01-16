SHOCKING! 31-year-old Man Commits Suicide In Lagos

A 31-year-old-man, Princewill Okoroafor, has allegedly committed suicide after drinking a poisonous substance believed by the police to be Sniper, in his apartment at Lakeview Phase 1 Estate in Amuwo Odofin, a suburb in Lagos state.

Police sources say Princewill was found dead inside his apartment and an empty container of the sniper was found by his body.

However, the mother of the deceased, Mrs. Juliet Okoroafor, said she suspects foul play in his death and called on the police to conduct an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death .“I received a call that my son was about to commit suicide.

I rushed to the scene and met him lying on the floor in his room. He was rushed to First Line Hospital in Festac, where he was confirmed dead.

I want the police to conduct an autopsy on him to ascertain the cause of his death.” Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command,

Bala Elkana said;

“When Mrs. Okereafor reported the matter at the Festac division, the scene was visited by detectives, led by SP Francis Oyeyemi, where an open tin of suspected poisonous substance, Sniper, was recovered. We are still investigating.”

