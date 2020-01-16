Shock As Mini-Bus Crushes Contractor To Death While Supervising Contract In Ekiti

A mini-bus, popularly known as Akoto, on Wednesday, crushed a middle-aged man identified as a contractor to death on the Ado-Iworoko Road on the outskirts of Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The deceased, who was said to be supervising a renovation project for an organisation in the area, was said to have stepped out to eat when the fatal crash occurred.

Sources alleged that the accident was as a result of recklessness on the part of the driver of the mini-bus.

A source said, “The Akoto driver was coming from Ado Ekiti and heading for Iworoko on very high speed before he hit the man.

“The driver of the bus, having discovered that he had killed the man, ran into the bush. An irate mob, however, set the bus ablaze in protest against the killing.”

The Police Public Relations in the state, Sunday Abutu, said, “I can confirm that a mini-bus crushed a pedestrian. The man was confirmed dead and his remains have been deposited in the morgue. The driver of the bus is still at large.”

Abutu added that the police had begun investigation to unravel the circumstances leading to the accident.

