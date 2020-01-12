Shift to gas will knock out petroleum subsidy – Sylva

The Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, in this interview with selected journalists, including Bolaji Ogundele, gives a fresh insight into Nigeria’s ambitious gas penetration plan, the planned expansion of the oil and gas sector, moves to eliminate petroleum subsidy and make gas the fuel of choice in the country, and other sundry matters. Excerpts:

You declared 2020 as a year of gas for Nigeria, what prospects does this have for Nigeria and how do you plan to achieve it?

I believe that as a country we have not really developed our gas resources optimally. Sometimes, Nigeria is described as more of a gas territory with some oil in it, so we have an abundance of gas. Unfortunately our gas penetration is quite low. The LPG (Liquefied petroleum gas) usage, for example, is one of the lowest in Africa, not in the world. Even Niger Republic has a higher gas penetration than Nigeria. Even Benin Republic has a higher gas penetration than Nigeria. What problems for Nigeria does that pose? De-forestation. It then means that our people use firewood, kerosene and stove to cook more than they use gas. Because they have to use firewood, deforestation is quite high in Nigeria.

So what this administration has decided to do is encourage gas usage, gas penetration. So I described the year 2020 as the year of gas because we are really going to drive the process of gas usage in the country. We are expecting that by the end of 2020, we are going to double gas penetration. We are trying to encourage people to move over to gas instead of firewood and stove and kerosene.

We are going to also encourage drivers of vehicles to use CNG that is compressed natural gas. That will help us in the race toward removal of subsidy. What we are saying is that, today, PMS is a big problem and all of us know that subsidy is unsustainable. Whereas, we all know that we cannot remove it now because it will bring untold hardship on the people. So how do we remove subsidy painlessly? We believe one of the ways to do that is to take the people away from PMS. If we get our people to use gas in their vehicles we will find in the long run, they will prefer gas to PMS. Already, there is a pilot project in Benin and it has succeeded very well because drivers on the programme prefer to use gas. Unit for unit, gas is cheaper than even the subsidized PMS. A litre of gas equivalent is about N95, N97. So it is cheaper. In terms of combustion, gas is more effective and of course for the environment it is better. So whichever way you look at it, gas is much better fuel for cars.

Unfortunately we have not really encouraged its usage for cars. So what we are trying to do, as a government, is to try and encourage the usage for cars and that programme will start soon. Between LPG penetration, that is increase in the use of LPG in Nigeria and increase in the usage of CNG for driving, we believe this year will be very revolutionary. That is why we say this year will be the year of gas.

Still on gas, there is one massive gas project in Delta, the Ogidigben Gas Project, worth about $16 billion. Is that project abandoned?

It is not abandoned at all, I can tell you. Before now, the Ogidigben project was affected by security issues. When they started the project there were some security issues around it and the investors got worried. We must understand, as Nigerians and as Niger Deltans, the saying that the dollar is a coward; it doesn’t like to go where it is threatened. So if you have insecurity in the Niger Delta you will have such problems. But we have started discussing the Ogidigben project again.

If you listened to me while I was in Riyadh last year, the Ogidigben project was at the front burner and it is one project we really want to achieve. I believe between us and the communities, with cooperation from the Niger Delta and peace in the area, Nigeria needs a project like that, because we need to drive activities. There is no major thing about creating jobs in the oil industry, the only way to achieve that is to increase activities in the industry. You can only imagine the number of jobs that will be created if the Ogidigben project starts, a $16 billion project. As a government we are very keen on starting it; we are discussing it but what we are asking is cooperation from the communities and peace in the Niger Delta so that we can focus on creating jobs and development of projects.

With the killing of the Iranian general there is the likelihood that oil price may go up. How prepared is Nigeria for the ripple effects of this?

You see, when you say we benefit from crisis elsewhere, it is a very sad thing. We shouldn’t think that way. We don’t want crisis in the world. What we say in the oil industry is that we don’t want prices of oil too high or too low. We want it at a certain level. OPEC always says we don’t want too high price for oil or too low price for oil. We want the price to remain at a certain point. As at now Nigeria is not complaining because, two days before the incident, oil was already $68 per barrel, well over our bench mark of $60 for the 2020 budget. These issues will affect oil price this way or that way, but Nigeria is hoping that the world remains peaceful and that things continue to remain peaceful. Having said that, we know that tensions like this will lead to oil price increase but if you look at it from the backdrop of what is prevailing now; Iraq has always been a crisis territory. Today in OPEC, Iraq is not given any quota as such because they are not a major producer. Because of their crisis they are not able to produce oil. So if you have more crisis in Iraq, I don’t think it will significantly affect what is happening around the world.

In terms of revenue, what does Nigeria stand to gain from the Deep Offshore Amendment Act that was done recently?

The Deep Offshore Amendment Act I must tell you that we shouldn’t always look at things in black and white. We cannot tell you that the Deep Offshore Amendment Act is going to give us $62 billion. People like to bandy figures around and that is not how it works in the industry. We are all aware that the fiscals offshore need to change. The oil companies also are in agreement that the fiscals have been there for too long. Initially, the Deep Offshore was considered a frontier territory, a territory that has not been tried yet. So, the federal government, at that time ,just said we’ll give you this opportunity, go and try and see if you’ll find oil offshore. If you find oil, recover your cost, you pay zero royalty and then we share so that after a while we start getting benefit. That is what gave birth to the Production Sharing Contract (PSC).

So, they started and we found a lot of oil offshore. The circumstances over the years have changed. Now the territory is no longer a frontier territory, it’s been tested. It is what is called, in the oil industry, a “proven” territory. So if you are giving someone an acreage offshore, he is not just going to try now, there is likelihood that he will find oil. So you cannot give him those generous terms that you gave to the pioneers.

Unfortunately, there was a clause in the law which says when the oil price gets to $20 per barrel; the oil companies should pay Nigeria additional money. But that happened and Nigeria unfortunately did not take advantage of that clause at that time.

Today, as we speak you will all agree with me that $20 is no longer a windfall. At the time that law was made, $20 was considered to be a windfall if the oil prices get to $20. Today, oil cannot get to $20 if it does, then we are all dead. So the times have changed because if you say oil companies should pay anything above $20 per barrel, you are not being fair to them. That is why we have to be really careful about some of these things.

If you are going to calculate, you have to look at when, at what point, did $20 cease to be a windfall. Ten years ago $20 was no longer considered a windfall, maybe 15 years ago. In 2010, I remember oil price was already over $100 per barrel. $20 was not considered a windfall because our production cost, over the years, has also gone up. Today, we are talking about cost per barrel. It’s higher now. Before now, to produce a barrel of oil in some places was about $7. We have one of the cheapest costs per barrel. Today, our oil cost is more to produce because of security and other issues. For now, if a company produces oil at $30 per barrel and considers $20 windfall, then the company is going to pack and go.

So, these are the issues around the Deep Offshore Act. Definitely what we have just done and we need you to understand, is that honestly, the cost needed to change and those terms have changed. But as to how much the country is going to gain from it, it has to be worked out taking a lot of factors into consideration.

So, when people just wake up and bandy figures like $62 billion, I keep saying that look, $62 billion cannot possibly be sitting somewhere that we have not taken. It is part of the production process, it is a partnership. Nigeria and the IOCs are in partnership. Sometimes we have issues with our partners, and sometimes they have issues with us. We will sit down together and resolve those issues. That is what is going on now. You know when you hear these figures, Nigerians like to run with big figures. So, I will not, at this point, tell you that this is how much we are going to gain from the deep offshore amendment Act.

Are you satisfied with the present pipeline security system? If not, do you have plans to review the contract?

Production losses is a big issue for us. It is very sad that a country will invest so much money to produce crude oil that is stolen enroute. The state of the contract, of course, oil companies have different contractors manning their pipelines. But what we are really trying to do, as a ministry, is sanitize that process because we believe that a lot is going on around us. Because, the cost per barrel, for some companies, have become unsustainable and they are crediting this increase in cost to security cost all the time.

So if a company was producing at $20 per barrel and now they say their production cost has moved to $30 due to security risks, we need to look at it very well. How much are you spending? Can you possibly spend all that money on security? Those are the issues we are trying to rejig and ensure that we have some kind of sanity in the pipeline security system.

But, of course, all the ongoing arrangements with the communities will continue, like engaging the communities because, there is no security in the Niger Delta without involving the communities. I believe there must be co-operation between the communities, security agencies, the IOCs and the federal government. That is the coalition that can solve these problems of insecurity and I want to assure you that we are really determined to ensure that we solve this problem of insecurity during this tenure.

When the president was giving his new year’s message, he categorically said that the oil and gas sector would be reorganized to run like a business with less of government interference. What did he mean by that?

Yes. It is important we begin to run the oil and gas sector as a business. Unfortunately, what is responsible for the breakdown of refineries is also due to the fact that we didn’t run them as a business. We ran them as a government. If a seal starts to leak in Port Harcourt refinery, the approval process to get that seal fixed is a long and tortuous bureaucratic process. So, by the time you go through that whole process and go back to fix that seal, maybe another two have started leaking as well.

You don’t run a refinery like that, you must run it as a business. Unfortunately, we have not run our refineries as a business.

Some states will say bring all the money that we get from oil sale into the federation account and share.

That is not how you run a business. What are you going to invest?

Because, in the oil industry you must invest. You have cash calls. The federal government has to put in some cash as our contribution, the IOCs have to put down some cash before they invest. But some people insist we must share the money. If you run a company like that, you will run it aground. But if you run it as a business, it means this is our business, this is our bread and butter, we cannot allow the oil industry to die. Let us get the profit, let us share the profit and let’s ensure that this money will be reinvested to improve the oil sector. That is what the President meant. We need to be more prudent because if we are not we will kill the cash cow and if the cow is dead, it will no longer give us the milk that we need.

So, we need to ensure that we preserve the oil industry which, for now, is the main stay of the economy. And the only way to do this is to ensure that it is run business like.

Secondly you are talking about creating jobs but Nigeria produces crude, take it out to refine and then import finished products, are we going to see any difference in this loop?

I told you before that in the oil sector, the only way to create jobs is to create activities. Unfortunately for us, activities have been quite low in the oil industry until today. The last major FID (foreign direct investment) that was taken, was taken like 10 years ago, Egina FPSO. Bonga service was a long time again. What are the new major projects in the oil industry to create jobs? Not many.

It is after a long time that we are taking FID on Train Seven. Train seven alone is going to generate up to 40,000 jobs because with all that investments of course you’ll create a lot of jobs. And if you look at secondary employment, supplies and so on, it will be much more than that figure.

We are moving now to Bonga South West which is also going to create massive jobs. The rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery is going to create a lot of jobs. Zaba Zaba, if we resolve all the legal issues around it, we are also going to create a lot of jobs; the AKK will create a lot of jobs. So, once you are able to create activity in the industry you create a lot of jobs. It is in the industry you create jobs, it is not by magic. And this administration is very determined to create those jobs.

One of the foundations that we have to lay is also to ensure that the physical environment is sanitized and that is the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB). There has been hardly a major investment in the industry for a long time. And why does that happen? It is because a lot of people are not very sure of the fiscal environment, so they don’t want to invest. I don’t want to invest money and then in the middle you pass a new law that says that all my money has gone down the drain. So I want to be sure of the legal framework. If it is not clear nobody will invest.

For the past 20 years, we have been struggling to pass one law as a country, I don’t think any country has struggled that long to pass one law. It’s been like a ping pong and you know the more you haggle about the law, the more uncertainty you are sending to the investment environment. So, the potential investors will say if they can’t pass this law, let me wait, I won’t put my money there.

So, Nigeria has not had any serious investment in the oil sector for a long time. Added to that is the insecurity. So now, your legal framework is not very clear; your country seems to be very insecure according to the stories that we are hearing. How will you come and invest?

So, the problem now is for us to sanitize all these; at least to make sure that the PIB is passed. That way, at least, the legal framework is understood. If we do that people will do their numbers and once they see that it is good they will go and invest.

So, that is what we are going to do this year to ensure that the legal framework work is very clear, so that the investors coming to Nigeria will know what they are coming for. Once we do that we will see that these activities in the industry will begin to create jobs. Plus the new bid rounds, more acreages will be given out. Once we create these activities in the industry, a lot of things will begin to happen. So, we are going to do all these in the industry in addition to what is going to happen in the gas sector. I won’t be surprised if some of you journalists will not be looking out to go and work in the oil industry because there will be a lot of jobs.

There is the allegation that Nigerians don’t really know the actual barrels of oil we produce per day. Is it true and what is the position?

You know all those stories are grandmother’s tales. It is not possible not to know how much crude we are producing. The only thing around is that, yes in a way, what people do not understand is because of the theft. For instance, if I produce so much crude here but I have to transport this crude through pipelines to my tank. So, all the oil I produce here may not arrive at the tank because of theft. So, there are all sorts of discrepancies because, what I produce here is not probably what arrives at the tank. So, people will say the figures are not the same but it really can’t be possible.

Today, if I look at it I will know how many ships are loaded. Nobody can hide it because I can always know the number of tankers that loaded crude. Internationally, everybody knows; it is an international commodity. You cannot take it and go over there and people will not know, it is impossible. Except for those small quantities that are being stolen by oil thieves. But as far as the main producers are concerned, it is not possible for them to produce more than you know. Because, the process is quite transparent and Shell cannot load crude and the Nigerian government will not know. So consider that as a grandmother’s tale.

