She Absconded From Work, Now She Begs To Come Back, What Should I Do?

My fellow employers in the house, I crave your indulgences to be guided on this issue, thus:

I employed a lady as my secretary. She had worked for about 3 months before she failed to resume work on a particular day and all my phone calls to her were not answered by her.

After a few days, a friend that brought and guaranteed her employment with my firm called me that the girl said I shouted at her and flinged a document towards her, as a result of which she left.

The following day, I called the girl, this time around she picked, albeit reluctantly and I told her that since she has refused to show up at work, she should return the office key which was with her. A few days later, I did not know when she sneaked into the complex and gave the key to my neighbour, which he delivered to me.

I subsequently called the girl and asked her if she does not want to work again, she simply said that she is attending to her health in her village. I did not hear from her since then until the 2nd of the following month, December when she called me to request for transfer of her salary to her.

I initially asked her to come to office to resign and handover officially for me to work out her salary, but I later allowed human feelings to take hold me and I calculated/subtracted the numbers of days she did not work for that month and transferred the balance to her.

Immediately she called to thank me and she again called on new day to wish me a happy new year.

Then suddenly on the 3/01/2020, she sent me a message that she would pls want to talk with me. I agreed to listen to her. She called me to say if I have not employed another secretary, that she would want to resume and that if I will allow her to work with me again.

I simply told her that I would look into it and get back to her. Am yet to give her field back.

The issue now is, considering the nature of her leaving work AWOL, and now calling to beg to come back, should I accept her back or I should her engage a different person (already I have some applications for the job on my table).

N. B. Kindly note that her brief stay in my office have exposed the girl as a dishonest fellow and her penchant for excuses from office citing sickness and flimsy excuses is very her.

