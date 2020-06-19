Shaqiri, Origi & Lovren… Six Liverpool Lads ‘Set To Leave In Summer’

The Reds manager is anxious to bring in new players to strengthen the midfield and to do so, the club has to sell. Shaqiri, Origi, Lallana will be moving on…

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is organising a small-scale revamp of the squad ahead of the new season. The German coach is keen to strengthen certain parts of the team but he can only do that if he offloads players who are now surplus to requirements. It’s part of the new framework at Anfield as all clubs will be tightening their purse strings following the Covid-19 crisis. In total, six members of the current squad are likely to be moving on – Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi, Dejan Lovren, Marko Grujic (who is on loan at Hertha Berlin), Harry Wilson (on loan at Bournemouth) and Adam Lallana.

Klopp is prepared to give another opportunity to Naby Keita. The Guinean midfielder, who Liverpool bought for almost 60 million euros in the summer of 2018, has only made nine Premier League appearances this season. Klopp is willing to give Keita more time, but would be willing to listen any offers that come in for him.

Liverpool, who are just two wins away from claiming the Premier League, want to make the most of the wave of success they are on to consolidate their position in English and European football next season. The team were eliminated from the Champions League by Atlético – to the surprise of many as they were viewed as the big favourites. That tie highlighted deficiencies in the team and Klopp is eager to sort out his midfield.

He has been impressed by Wolves’ Rubén Neves, who might be able to provide the link between lines – and also Adama Traoré, a powerhouse of a player whose pace would allow him to slot into Liverpool’s frenetic style of play. Signing both players who set the Reds back around 120 million euros.

