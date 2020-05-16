Afro-pop singer; Shaddy Racks has recently dropped a beautifully coined Afro-beat tune titled “Gbege” produced by “Que Beats”.

‘Gbege’ is a vibe deliberately created to set you in the party and mushy mood – Gbege intentionally addresses the dynamism of a beautiful woman.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

The melody is strong and tuneful. The singer has an attractive tone and puts real feeling into the lyrics. The lyrics are endearing, with some utmost desire to want and confession. Instrumentally, the song has a rich accompaniment that perfects the vocal.

Stream song below and listen.



https://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Shaddy-Racks-Gbege.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

The post Shaddy Racks – “Gbege” appeared first on tooXclusive.