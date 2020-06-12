Sevilla Edge Real Betis In The Andalusian Derby As La Liga Restart

Sevilla came out victorious against city neighbours in the Andalusian derby following a 2-0 win over Real Betis in the La Liga on Thursday evening at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The first half ended in a goalless draw but Julian Lopetegui’s men were able to provide the spark in the second half as Lucas Ocampos was the main player for the home team.

The Argentine was involved in creating chances for the host team and it almost seems a man show at the Sanchez Pizjuan, Ocampos was denied by the crossbar before he eventually broke the deadlock in the 56th minute via a penalty kick after the Marc Batra fouled De Jong in the area.

The Argentine played a key part in the hosts’ second too as his exquisite backheel flick found Fernando, who directed the ball into the back of the net from in front of goal.

The victory strengthens Sevilla’s grasp on a Champions League place as they move four points clear of fifth-place Getafe in third.

However, Real Betis remain in 12th and are still nine points behind seventh-place Valencia, who hold the final Europa League spot.Up next for Sevilla is the clash is the trip to Estadi Ciutat de València to face Levante on Monday while Real Betis will host Granada.

SOURCE:- fcnaija