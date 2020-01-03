Seun Kuti Makes Coachella 2020 Performance Line-Up, Wizkid & Davido Overlooked

Son of late afrobeat king, Seun Kuti has been announced as the only Nigerian to perform at the forthcoming Coachella Valley Music Festival.

Last year, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi were the only Nigerian artistes to perform at the event and left an unerasable impression in the minds of those that attended. However, this year, Davido and Wizkid were not amongst the list of artistes to perform as Seun Kuti was picked instead.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share his latest achievement sharing a video of his last performance 8 years ago and a photo of the complete line-up. Seun is would be performing with his band, Egypt ’80 at the event which is scheduled to hold in April.

Coachella 2020 announced and We are going going back back to Cali Cali!! Swipe left for the atmosphere the last time we were there 8 years ago! @chefyeide in the background helping her partner build his dreams, be like her, #africanawomanism #getthesax @shapiroshapiroandshapirollp how many pounds of Cali Green we gonna burn thru? #WADP #coachella

