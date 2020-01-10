Seun Kuti Gives Stern Warning To Goodluck Jonathan Ahead 2023 Presidential Election

Grammy nominee, Seun Kuti has given a stern warning to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan not to think of running for president in 2023.

Recall that Goodluck had some days ago said that he is not under pressure to contest 2023 Presidential election. Seun while warning the ex-president, wrote:

U SAY AM O OR U NO SAY AM, NO EVEN TRY AM. NOT AFTER ALL D YRS OF SHUFFERING AND SHMILLING, INJUSTICE, KWARUPTION, ETC WEY WE GO TRU UNDER YUR GOVT.

UNA STILL TINK WE B MUMU ABI, OKSO D PEOPLE FOR OUR SUPREME COURT NO DEY SEE ANYTHING WRONG WIT ALL DIS SELEction DEM DEY CALL ELECTION WEY DEM DEY DO FOR DIS CONTRI, ALL D BALLOT BOXES STOLEN, GUNSHOTS AT POLLING STATIONS, ETC, ALL DIS NO CONCERN OUR SUPREME COURT ABI. WE DEY LOOKU AND LAUGHU.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...