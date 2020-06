Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed a landslide victory for his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) Sunday, taking home more than 63 per cent of the vote in a parliamentary election marred by a boycott from parts of the opposition.

“I am grateful to the people for this historic support,” Vucic, who leads the SNS party, said in a victory speech.

