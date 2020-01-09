Senseless criticism

Hardball

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, is playing the blame game concerning the country’s age-long electricity problem. But blaming others isn’t the solution he is expected to provide.

It’s curious that Mamman is blaming his predecessor for the current state of the power sector, particularly when they are both members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Mamman’s spokesman, Aaron Artimas, “All right-thinking Nigerians are aware that since assuming power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has poured billions of naira and attracted huge foreign investments into the power sector with the aim of improving the generation and distribution of electricity to Nigerians.

“Nigerians should be asking why there was not much improvement in the sector after such concerted efforts by the government.”

The spokesman added that the power ministry had no “tangible results” to show, four years after Babatunde Fashola headed the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing from 2015 to 2019. Fashola, who is now Minister of Works and Housing, must be wondering what his successor’s spokesman is talking about.

President Buhari should be interested in Mamman’s criticism of Fashola, considering that both ministers are members of his administration. In particular, Buhari should be interested in Mamman’s assessment of the power sector under his government.

The observation of Mamman’s spokesman about the alleged failed efforts of the Buhari administration to improve the country’s power sector is actually a criticism of the government, rather than a criticism of Fashola.

Indeed, Mamman’s spokesman spoke without a sense of the concept of collective responsibility. If Fashola, as the former power minister, was a member of the Buhari government that is said to have invested billions in the power sector and attracted enormous foreign investments to improve electricity generation and distribution, then blaming Fashola for alleged lack of improvement in the power sector is illogical.

It is noteworthy that Mamman is at the centre of a controversial move by the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to increase electricity tarrifs. A Federal High Court in Lagos has stopped the planned tarrif hike, pending the determination of a motion challenging it. Mamman is among the respondents in a suit by the Incorporated Trustees of Human Rights Foundation.

It remains to be seen how Mamman would perform in office and what his legacy would be. He should concentrate on his job, and improve the power sector, rather than playing the blame game when it makes no sense to do so.

