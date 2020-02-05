Senate Rejects Nnamdi Anyaechie, National Assembly Commission Nominee

The Senate on Wednesday rejected the nomination of Mr Nnamdi Anyaechie as member, National Assembly Service Commission.

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service laid at the plenary by its chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central). Shekarau told the lawmakers that the nominee did not show up for confirmation hearing. The upper legislative chamber however confirmed the nomination of Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi as Chairman of the commission and 11 others as members.

The approved members are: Babagana Module, Borno; Abubakar Tutare, Taraba; Hakeem Akamo, Lagos; Tunrayo Akintomide, Ondo; Atanomeyorwi Francis, Delta; Bassey Etuk, Akwa Ibom;

Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi, Zamfara; Sani Saidu Kazaure, Jigawa; Julius Ucha, Ebonyi; Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase, Kogi and Muazu Is’haq, Nasarawa.

Meanwhile, the Senate also confirmed the nomination of Prof Adeolu Akande as Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Mr. Uche Onwude as member. Senator Adeola Solomon (Lagos West) however said the former chairman of NCC, Olabiyi Durojaiye only served for three years instead of five and was not given the opportunity to resign.

He said the Durojaiye should be given the opportunity to resign for dignity’s sake. Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the Red Chamber sympathized with Mr Durojaiye as a former Senator but added that the prerogative of nominations rest with President Muhammadu Buhari. “This Senate will always try to ensure that there is adherence to due processes but I believe that this is a matter that can be best sorted out in the Presidency rather than in the Senate,” he said.

Source:- Daily Trust

