Senate raises panel for security reforms

From Sanni Onogu, Abuja

Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Tuesday said the National Assembly is seeking a Security Sector Reform (SSR) that will not only transform the Security Sector but assign roles and responsibilities in a manner that is consistent with democratic norms and the principles of good governance.

Lawan spoke in Abuja while inaugurating the Senate’s Adhoc Committee on “Nigerian Security Challenges: Urgent Need to Restructure, Review and Reorganise the Current Security Architecture”.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi is the Chairman of the panel.

Lawan noted that certain fundamental principles must be adhered to in order to ensure that the provision of security is underpined by democratic values.

He said the National Assembly is seeking a Security Sector Reform (SSR) that will not only transform the Security Sector but “assign roles and responsibilities in a manner that is consistent with democratic norms and the principles of good governance.”

The principles according to him, include respect for the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and public trust.

He added: “The Nation must initiate the process to formulate or re-orient the policies, structures and capacities of institutions and groups engaged in the Security Sector in order to make them more effective, efficient, accountable, and responsive to democratic control and to the security and justice needs of the people.

“We must recognise the interrelations between the qualities of Security Sector Governance (SSG) within the context of sustainable development as no Nation can develop in the face of gross insecurity.

“All hands must be on deck to contribute towards ensuring Good Security Sector Governance (SSG) that will promote peaceful and inclusive societies for sustainable development, provide access to justice for all and build effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels.”

The Senate President urged security agencies to give all the necessary corperation for the committee to discharge its duties effectively.

“We don’t want a situation where security agencies will hoard information from us. What we are trying to do is to support our security agencies to function optimally,” he said.

The Chairman of the Committee , Senator Abdullahi, said in spite of challenges of limited time and funds, the committee would strive to lay the desired solid foundation for peace and security.

Members of the committee include the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, Senator Mohammed Ndume, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Senator Dauda Jike, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senator Ibn Na’Allah, Senator George Sekibo, Senator Ibrahim Gobir.

Others are Senator Suleiman Kwari, Senator Kabiru Gaya, Senator Gershom Bassey, Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Abba Moro, Senator Abubakar Yusuf and Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

Print

