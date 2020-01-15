Senate President Condemns Attack On Emir Of Potiskum

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the gun attack in Kaduna on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram.

Gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Emir around Maraban Jos on Kaduna-Zaria road, killing some of the Emir’s aides and leaving others injured.

Lawan expressed his condolence with the revered Emir and the families of those killed in the sad incident.

The Senate President also prayed for speedy recovery of the Emir and others who were injured.

Lawan called on the security agencies to ensure that everyone with a hand in the heinous crime is brought to justice.

He also called on the security agencies to ensure quick rescue of those who were abducted in the incident.

