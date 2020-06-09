Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu Arrives To Resume Duties (Photos)

The Nigerian Senate, Tuesday, was on stand still as Chief Whip of the Senate , Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and former Governor of Abia State resumed for his Senatorial duties at the Red Chambers, IGBERE TV reports.

Orji Kalu’s resumption could be described as a “triumphal” entry as he was greeted with thunderous cheers from hundreds of staff , security personnels , lawmakers and other well wishers who gathered to catch a glimpse and welcome the Chief Whip after his 6 months absence.

The NigerianDaily reports that the Chief Whip arrived the Senator building at exactly 9:00AM , spent minutes acknowledging greetings and cheers from people.

When asked by Journalists to comment on his experience at the Kuje correctional centre , he responded “Keep Hope Alive”.

Recall that, Senator Kalu was released after over 6 months of incarceration at the Kuje Custodial Centre. Kalu was convicted in December 2019 for allegedly misappropriating N7.65b belonging to Abia state.

His conviction was, however, nullified by the Supreme Court on May 8th . A seven-member panel of the apex court, in a unanimous verdict delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko, invalidated the conviction.

Justice Eko declared that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted the duo was already a justice of the Court of Appeal when he ruled and sentenced Mr Kalu and his co-defendant.

He held that a Justice of the Court of Appeal cannot operate as a judge of the Federal High Court, and ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case for trial, the report said.

Following the nullification of his conviction by the Supreme Court, the former governor filed an application at the federal court seeking an order for his release from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Kuje, Abuja.

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate release of Orji Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The judge delivered his ruling following an application by Lateef Fagbemi, Mr Kalu’s lawyer, seeking his release from custody.

