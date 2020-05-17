Categories
Seminary extends palliatives to host communities

The West Africa Theological Seminary (WATS), Ipaja, Lagos, has distributed food packages to its host communities to ease the challenge of food shortage brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Provost of the seminary, Pastor Femi Matins explained that the gesture was in keeping with one of the core values of the seminary which is ‘community engagement.’

He said when the lockdown was as an opportunity to reach out to the communities around the seminary with the love of God through giving.

The food packages which included garri, rice, beans and groundnut oil, pepper and salts valued at N5,000 each, were distributed to all families from house to house.

A little over a thousand houses in the host communities of Ola, Idi-Oparun and Ifesowapo CDAs were reached with the food packages.

