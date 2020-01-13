Sell iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Google Play Gift Cards on Our App – Cardtonic

One of the hardest and riskiest businesses to engage in
Nigeria at the moment is the gift card business. The reason for this is that it
is quite easy to swindled of what you deserve due to the nature of the business
and the fact that most of the transactions are conducted on the internet.
There is, however, a way to avoid these, and that is to
redeem your gift cards on the Cardtonic app.
Cardtonic is an online gift card exchange platform on which
you can sell iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Google Play, Sephora, and several other
types of gifts cards. Cardtonic puts customers’ convenience first and great
user experience is a priority, hence they have launched a mobile application
that makes it even easier for you to sell your gift cards for cash.
When you have this application, you would not even have to
visit any website to conduct your transactions. And you will agree that the
presence of a mobile application greatly simplifies the process of selling your
gift card in Nigeria.
Why You Should Trade Your Gift Cards With Cardtonic
- Cardtonic is reliable, having been verified by Legit,
Punch, Gistmania, and Pulse, all of which are reputable media houses in
the country and, as such, will not associate with a business of ill
repute. It was established sometime in 2016 and is, therefore, one of the
oldest gift card exchange platforms in the country.
- Cardtonic buys gift cards for one of the best rates you
will find around.
- Apart from buying at very competitive rates, one of the
endearing things about Cardtonic is the fact that they have a very fast
transaction time.
- Cardtonic has a customer support
infrastructure that is unrivalled by any exchange platform in Nigeria.
Apart from being easy to access via either email, phone call, or live chat
on their website, they are also professionals, and quite easy to relate
with.
Cardtonic is the online exchange platform of choice for a
vast majority of gift card sellers in Nigeria today. This can be attributed to
the high priority that those who run the platform place on ensuring that their
customers are satisfied.
How To Download Cardtonic Mobile Application
Sign up today to enjoy all the afore-listed benefits and
start trading your gift card and bitcoins from the comfort of your home. The
application can be downloaded from either the App Store or the Google Play
Store.
For support, call/Whatsapp
07060502770 or check
out their FAQ page.