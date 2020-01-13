Sell iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Google Play Gift Cards on Our App – Cardtonic

One of the hardest and riskiest businesses to engage in

Nigeria at the moment is the gift card business. The reason for this is that it

is quite easy to swindled of what you deserve due to the nature of the business

and the fact that most of the transactions are conducted on the internet.

There is, however, a way to avoid these, and that is to

redeem your gift cards on the Cardtonic app.

Cardtonic is an online gift card exchange platform on which

you can sell iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Google Play, Sephora, and several other

types of gifts cards. Cardtonic puts customers’ convenience first and great

user experience is a priority, hence they have launched a mobile application

that makes it even easier for you to sell your gift cards for cash.

When you have this application, you would not even have to

visit any website to conduct your transactions. And you will agree that the

presence of a mobile application greatly simplifies the process of selling your

gift card in Nigeria.

Why You Should Trade Your Gift Cards With Cardtonic

Cardtonic is reliable, having been verified by Legit,

Punch, Gistmania, and Pulse, all of which are reputable media houses in

the country and, as such, will not associate with a business of ill

repute. It was established sometime in 2016 and is, therefore, one of the

oldest gift card exchange platforms in the country. Cardtonic buys gift cards for one of the best rates you

will find around. Apart from buying at very competitive rates, one of the

endearing things about Cardtonic is the fact that they have a very fast

transaction time. Cardtonic has a customer support

infrastructure that is unrivalled by any exchange platform in Nigeria.

Apart from being easy to access via either email, phone call, or live chat

on their website, they are also professionals, and quite easy to relate

with.

Cardtonic is the online exchange platform of choice for a

vast majority of gift card sellers in Nigeria today. This can be attributed to

the high priority that those who run the platform place on ensuring that their

customers are satisfied.

How To Download Cardtonic Mobile Application

Sign up today to enjoy all the afore-listed benefits and

start trading your gift card and bitcoins from the comfort of your home. The

application can be downloaded from either the App Store or the Google Play

Store.

CLICK HERE TO BEGIN

For support, call/Whatsapp

07060502770 or check

out their FAQ page.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...