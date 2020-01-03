Sources report that the #RevolutionNow activist, Omoyele Sowore has begun a nationwide “Buy and Read Punch Newspaper” campaign on Thursday.

A member of Sowore’s #BuyReadAPunch Campaign team who spoke on the condition of anonymity to sources, said that the reason for the campaign was because President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration stoped giving advertorials to the Punch Newspaper after the media house criticised Buhari’s style of leadership.

Punch recently addressed President Buhari as ‘Major General’, criticising him as being autocratic.

As a show of solidarity, Sowore and his supporters urged the Nigerian citizens to always patronise Punch Newspaper.

Recall that Sowore was released on stringent bail conditions on 24th December, 2019 after being detained for four months by the DSS.

See below:-

‘

The post See What Sowore Is Up To After Being Released By DSS (Photo) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Please follow and like us: 0

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like this: Like Loading...