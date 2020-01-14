Popular Nollywood actor, Walter Anga has started the new year on a grand note by showing off his new home.

The proud home owner took to his social media to show off his new mansion.

The actor revealed that he built the mansion in the same street named after him.

He captioned the video:

“My God constantly humble me with his Blessings, Favor and now this when God almighty is your pillar”

See the video below:

The post See The Multi-million Naira Mansion Built By Nollywood Actor, Walter Anga (Photo) appeared first on Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website.

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...