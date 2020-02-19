See The Moment Davido Swiftly Dodged A Fan Who Tried To Hug Him On Stage || Watch Video

One of the most hilarious videos you would see on the internet today is that of Davido dodging a fan who tried to hug him on stage.

In the video that has gone viral, the singer while performing one of his hits songs was shocked when a male fan managed to climb the stage to get a hug from him. Davido’s reaction was epic as he quickly bent down, leaving the fan to hug his crew member behind him and the young man was immediately taken off the stage.

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram The moment #Davido dodged an overreaching fan on stage A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on Feb 19, 2020 at 5:54am PST

