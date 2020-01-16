See The First Picture Of All Naira Marley’s Marlian Music Artists

Since the unveiling of the label and signing of his artiste, we have the first official picture of the whole label gang.

Surely, all faces in the picture are familiar to you, the only unfamiliar face you’re seeing there is that of Fabian Blu.

Fabian happens to be the first Marlian Music artist to real a song under the label imprint.

