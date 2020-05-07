See Photo Of Nigerian Lawmaker Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The lawmaker representing Nguru Central Constituency in Yobe State House of Assembly, Lawan Nguru has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The lawmaker who is the only PDP opposition member of the Assembly has reportedly gone into isolation on the instruction of health personnel.

Nguru denied refusing going into isolation and further stated that he cannot undermine effort of the state government to stop the spread of Coronavirus. He said;

“Presently, I am in isolation centre and recuperating in a very stable condition waiting for further directives from Health officers. In addition, I salute the gesture shown to us by Yobe State Government in up keeping the victims and in controlling the spread of the virus in the state.”

