See Actress Chizzy Alichi’s Beautiful White Wedding Photos

Nigerian actress, Chizzy Alichi is a happy woman after getting married to the man of her dreams.

Nollywood screen darling, Chizzy Alichi has shared photographs of herself decked glamorously in a white long-tailed wedding gown.

The actress who was obviously excited also shared a photo of her husband, whom she described as “Sweetest man on earth, My gift, My soul mate, My heartbeat, My world, My best friend, My everything”.

The beautiful actress had her Traditional marriage at the hometown in Enugu State and her celebrity colleagues turned up in their numbers to show her support.

During her white wedding last Saturday, celebrities also graced the event to make it a memorable one for her.

