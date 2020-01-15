Security Operatives Take Over Owerri Ahead Of Uzodinma’s Arrival

The security situation in Owerri, the Imo State capital, is tight as the state awaits the arrival of the governor-elect, Senator Hope Uzodinma from Abuja, Punch Metro reports.

There are soldiers, policemen, and officers of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps at strategic locations in the state capital, our correspondent observed.

There is also a heavy presence of security personnel at Hero Square Arena, the venue of the swearing-in ceremony of the governor-elect.

The security men mounted checks at the various entrances of the arena.

Party faithful were properly scrutinised before they were allowed passage into the parked arena.

Members of the All Progressives Congress, who were dancing around the arena, displayed the insignia of the ruling party in jubilation.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that the security of the state was intact.

