Security Incident In State House: Buhari Was Not At Anytime In Danger – Presidency

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

The Presidency has acknowledged concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding a recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

In a communique on Sunday, presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, assured all and everyone that the President Muhammadu Buhari is not, and was not at any time in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which he said is currently under investigation.

According to Mr Shehu, this particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

He noted that armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House received the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

The spokesman further stated that having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into the unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

Mr Shehu, however, stressed that it is sad that a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to him, in this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.

