Security Beefed Up At Enugu Boundaries Over Almajiri Influx

Following the tension caused by the alleged infiltration of almajiri into the South East geo-political zone, security has been tightened at the boundaries of Enugu State with the northern states.

Consequently, more vehicles violating the inter-state transportation ban and the presidential directive on curfew at the Enugu-Benue and Enugu-Kogi boundaries and within the councils have been intercepted.

While the vehicles with passengers trying to enter Enugu from the northern part of the country were turned back, those attempting to travel out of the state were impounded at the various police stations in the area.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Yesterday, a luxury bus with passengers from the northern part of the country was reported to have been intercepted at Nsukka town by some vigilant youths with the assistance of the military and was consequently escorted out of the state through the Enugu-Benue boundary from where it entered the state.

Confirming the interception of the violators of the restriction order, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Udenu Police Division, Philip Nwazi, disclosed that some of the violating vehicles were intercepted and impounded in the council between 11pm on Tuesday and 3am on Wednesday.

“On Wednesday, a luxury bus with almajiri as passengers from one of the states in the North was reported to have been intercepted at Nsukka town by some vigilant youths with the assistance of the military and was consequently escorted out of the state through the Enugu-Benue boundary from where it entered the state.

“The result-oriented efforts at the state boundaries were made possible by the joint efforts of the security agencies, council chairmen, youths and Neighbourhood watch groups in Udenu, Igbo-Eze North and Nsukka local governments,” he said.

Nwazi also disclosed that, through joint efforts, some of the vehicles were intercepted at the land boundaries while others emerged from the forests to beat the restriction order but were promptly turned back to where they were coming from to serve as deterrent to those who plan to violate government’s directives on lockdown.

Confirming the developments at the boundary areas, Udenu council Chairman, Solomon Onah, assured that his council was fully mobilised and working round the clock to ensure the Enugu State government’s directives on lockdown and that of the presidency were effectively carried out.

His colleagues at Igbo-Eze North and Nsukka, Ejike Itodo and Patrick Omeje respectively, also confirmed that violating vehicles and passengers were intercepted, impounded and turned back to serve as deterrent to others.

Source:- Sunnewsonline

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

