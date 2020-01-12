Security Agents Impregnating Teenagers In Border Communities (Agency)

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution , an agency under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , has accused officials of various security agencies attached to border communities in Nigeria of impregnating female residents especially teenagers in their host communities .

The IPCR said this during an enlightenment programme held on Saturday at Oke -Odan in the Yewa South local Government Area of Ogun State .

The Senior Research Fellow of IPCR , Mr Akangbe Moses, said security agents were compounding the issues in the border areas through the act .

Moses said , “ Security agents are causing conflicts in their host communities . Some of them impregnate teenage girls and this has been leading to crises in those communities . This is aside from the usual problems they create .

Hi

“ This is why we have been preaching women in governance so that you can collectively salvage the situation as mothers . You can contest any political office in your area as a woman , especially when you notice those who have been holding those offices are not doing it right .

Source:- Punchng

Share on: WhatsApp

Got gist? Call us on 08066255832 Share



Tweet



WhatsApp

Email





Like Loading...