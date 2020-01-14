Scores killed in Benue tanker explosion

By Uja Emmanuel Makurdi

Many people have been feared dead in Agudo village Benue state on Tuesday when a petrol tanker exploded.

Many houses were also consumed in the explosion.

Agudo village is in Tarka local Government are on Makurdi – Gboko federal Highway at a bend in Benue state.

Tarka is the ancestral home of Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs Senator George Akume.

An eyewitness, who is an indigene of Tarka, Justice Anzembe told The Nation on phone that the tanker, which was heading towards Gboko from Makurdi attempted to wade through a bush burning on the highway, causing an explosion.

The incident, which caught the residents of the sleepy Agudo community unaware, also destroyed many houses and property.

Bush burning in Benue state is a way of life, especially during dry season where people go after bush meat.

The tanker driver was believed to have been caught in the bush fire unawares.

At press time it was chaotic situation in the area, causing massive gridlock on the federal highway.

Details shortly…

