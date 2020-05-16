Scores Feared Dead As Two Communities Clash In Adamawa

No fewer than 10 persons have been killed and several others wounded following a clash between two communities in Lamurde local government area of Adamawa state.

Sponsored Video: MUST WATCH! Thanks for watching!

Property worth millions were burnt down, after a heavy gun fight ensued between two communities in Tingno, a suburb of Lamurde, the administrative headquarters of local government area of in Adamawa state.

According to sources, the fight broke out over a disagreement on the use of the local abattoir.

Shortly afterwards the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri led a high powered delegation that includes Deputy Governor Crowther Seth, Secretary to the State Government, Bashir Ahmad and Service Commanders in the state to Tigno, to expresses worry over the disheartening event.

He describes the clash as devastating and alarming.

The governor described Tingno as an agrarian and commercial centre in the state and calls on the warring communities to sheath their sword and promote peaceful coexistence among them.

Security operatives have been drafted to the area and normalcy has been restored.

Reacting to the clash, the State Police Commissioner, Mr Olugbenga Adeyanju says the Police is on top of the situation. He however adds that the rate of casualty is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, those displaced as a result of the clash are now being accommodated at Lafiya Primary School.

Click any of the icons below to share this post!

Tweet

WhatsApp

Email

